JNU prof says Mehbooba Mufti ordered removal of barriers that led to Pulwama attack; PDP to take legal action

Amita Singh, a professor of law, governance and disaster studies at the JNU, alleged that vehicle checking on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, was relaxed by the former CM.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday termed a JNU professor as "diabolical and ignorant" after the latter alleged that vehicle checking on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, where a terror attack killed 40 CRPF personnel, was relaxed by the former chief minister.

Amita Singh, a professor of law, governance and disaster studies at the JNU, also asked the PDP chief to give "40 people for public execution" if she really was hurt by the deaths of the paramilitary personnel in last week's terror attack in Pulwama.

"The RDX filled vehicle could not be checked as the 3 check barriers were removed by mehbooba mufti. Governor pl. reinstate everything removed by her. Mehbooba Mf. Should now hand over her 40 people for public execution if she really feels hurt for our 40 soldiers. culpability," Singh had tweeted on February 16.

Responding to the tweet, the PDP tagged the Delhi Police and called for legal action against her.

"This is a professor at #JNU making up concocted stories & ridiculous allegations against @MehboobaMufti She does not stop at that, is also calling for public hanging of Kashmiris. We register strong protest and will initiate legal action against her. @DelhiPolice pls take note," the party had posted on the micro-blogging site Monday.

Mufti also took to Twitter Tuesday to criticise the professor for the remarks.

Indian Army blames Pakistan Army, ISI for suicide bombing on CRPF

"How can someone who imparts education be so diabolical & ignorant by choice? Is she educated in the real sense? She seems to possess an unfettered imagination with an aim to persecute Kashmiris. Ironical that she teaches ethics and law!" she said.

When contacted, Singh said Mufti's remarks were not worthy of her reaction and that her party needed to understand the pain of the attack.

