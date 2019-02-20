Kerala Tourism goes beyond landscapes to showcase ‘Humanscapes’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala Tourism held the global premiere of a new brand campaign, ‘Human by Nature’, which encapsulates the state’s enticing charm in dramatic visuals and offers refreshing insights into the land where people and bountiful nature are seamlessly fused in an enchanting spectacle.

The three-minute destination campaign film, part of a marketing blitzkrieg to refurbish Kerala’s touristy appeal beyond the Indian shores, not only showcases the state’s signature assets, but also celebrates local people as heroes as it returns to the real in its new campaign that is drawn from warm, authentic human stories that travellers rummage through this land for a liberating experience.

The global brand campaign was launched last evening by Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the presence of Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism Director P Bala Kiran at a function at The Lalit Hotel here. The film was unveiled by famed classical danseuse and actor Shobana.

The sleek film, premiered at a gathering of prominent stakeholders of travel and hospitality industry, packs soul-stirring images of the state where life moves at a leisurely pace in tranquil environs, where culture flourishes in syncretic traditions, where tradition complements modernity in the context of everyday life, all strung together in a visual tapestry. Alongside, it offers a spectacular snapshot of the state – placid backwaters, beaches, houseboats, catamarans, theyyam artistes, hill stations, exotic wildlife, magical festivals, and scrumptious cuisines, and there is a surreal feel to it that is both real and fantastical for tourists.

Describing the latest campaign as a powerful multi-media outreach, Surendran said it would act as a trigger to put Kerala Tourism on a higher pedestal in a competitive global marketplace. “I am sure it will strike an emotive chord with travellers and position Kerala as an essential fixture on the international travel circuit. It will appeal to both high spenders and backpackers.

Tourism is a major contributor to Kerala’s economy and a significant source of foreign exchange. The increase in footfalls can have a transformative effect on the lives of our people,” he said.

The campaign would run in Kerala Tourism’s key markets, such as the US, the UK, Gulf countries, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium.The premiere also witnessed a scintillating performance by Avial, the alternative Malayali rock band, besides a presentation of the state’s folk art forms pulikali and theyyam.