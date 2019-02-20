Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: NIA takes over probe; Police, Army, intel agencies to help

NIA has re-registered the case and formed a team to investigate the terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (File | PTI)

By Fawaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe into the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir SP Pani said the NIA took over probe of Lethpora, Pulwama suicide bombings.

The J&K Police has handed over evidence collected during the probe to the NIA.
An NIA spokesman said the agency has re-registered the case related to the Pulwama attack. NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi, along with a team of top officers, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Two Kashmiri shawl vendors attacked in train, says Police

“DG along with a team of officers, including two IGs, DIG and SP, visited the suicide bombing spot,” the spokesman said. 

A day after the February 14 suicide car bombing on CRPF bus by Jaish militant Aadil Ahmad Dar of Gundibagh, a team of NIA forensic and explosive experts had visited the bombing spot and collected samples and evidence.

Sources said the NIA team, which is in the Valley, may quiz those detained by the police. So far at least three dozen people have been detained in south Kashmir and are being questioned by the police.

According to sources, the investigators are trying to verify whether a Maruti Eeco was used by terrorists in the suicide bombing.

ALSO READ: Pakistani women launch 'Anti-hate challenge' condemning Pulwama attack

“To be 100 per cent sure on use of the vehicle, Maruti Suzuki experts are in the Valley and helping NIA ascertain whether a Eeco was used. They are sifting through the remnants of the vehicle to ascertain the year of make and ownership,” sources said.

Rs 5 lakh each for families of martyrs

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math will give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF soldiers killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack.

“It is our dharma to support the families of these brave men who died while doing their dharma of protecting the nation,” said Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

“My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. May we all pray for their peace and wellbeing.”

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced the donation as Amma was travelling to Mysore, the first stop on the northern leg of the 2019 Bharata Yatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack CRPF jawans killed National Investigation Agency Pulwama attack pulwama NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp