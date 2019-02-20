Pulwama terror attack: NIA takes over probe; Police, Army, intel agencies to help

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe into the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir SP Pani said the NIA took over probe of Lethpora, Pulwama suicide bombings.

The J&K Police has handed over evidence collected during the probe to the NIA.

An NIA spokesman said the agency has re-registered the case related to the Pulwama attack. NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi, along with a team of top officers, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

“DG along with a team of officers, including two IGs, DIG and SP, visited the suicide bombing spot,” the spokesman said.

A day after the February 14 suicide car bombing on CRPF bus by Jaish militant Aadil Ahmad Dar of Gundibagh, a team of NIA forensic and explosive experts had visited the bombing spot and collected samples and evidence.

Sources said the NIA team, which is in the Valley, may quiz those detained by the police. So far at least three dozen people have been detained in south Kashmir and are being questioned by the police.

According to sources, the investigators are trying to verify whether a Maruti Eeco was used by terrorists in the suicide bombing.

ALSO READ: Pakistani women launch 'Anti-hate challenge' condemning Pulwama attack

“To be 100 per cent sure on use of the vehicle, Maruti Suzuki experts are in the Valley and helping NIA ascertain whether a Eeco was used. They are sifting through the remnants of the vehicle to ascertain the year of make and ownership,” sources said.

Rs 5 lakh each for families of martyrs

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math will give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 40 CRPF soldiers killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack.

“It is our dharma to support the families of these brave men who died while doing their dharma of protecting the nation,” said Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

“My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. May we all pray for their peace and wellbeing.”

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math announced the donation as Amma was travelling to Mysore, the first stop on the northern leg of the 2019 Bharata Yatra.