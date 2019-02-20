Home Nation

Over 2,000 Kashmiri youths participate in Army recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir

The recruitment rally, conducted at Gantamulla Army Camp on Tuesday, comes just five days after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

Representational image.

+SRINAGAR: Braving snowfall and rains, over 2,000 Kashmiri youths participated in an Army recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the youths from northern districts of the valley turned in large numbers to participate in the rally.

"Youth of Kashmir turned in large numbers to join the Armed Forces. The recruitment drive is being conducted at Gantamulla, Baramulla. Immense patriotic fervour, an idea of better life and career in Army are great cause for Kashmiri Youth," the Army wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The post was accompanied by a 20-second video showing hundreds of Kashmiri youths wearing 'pheran', a traditional Kashmiri cloak used to beat the cold, waiting for their turn to undergo the physical examination and endurance tests for the recruitment.

The officials said more recruitment rallies are scheduled in Srinagar later this week and next week.

