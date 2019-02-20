Pakistan national killed in brawl inside Jaipur jail: Police

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: A Pakistani national lodged in the central jail here was murdered after a fight that broke out between the two groups of prisoners, officials said Wednesday.

Shakir Ulha alias Mohammad Haneef was imprisoned for partaking in terrorist activities. According to the Police, four inmates have been named for killing Shakir, who hailed from Sialkot.

Jail IG Rupendra Singh confirmed that the dispute between the prisoners led to the killing of Shakir Ulha.

DG (Jail) NRK Reddy and other officers of police have reached the jail along with ATS CID.

"A Pakistani prisoner has allegedly been murdered in the central jail," IG (Jail)Rupinder Singh said.

Lakshma Gour, senior Police Officer said, "The incident took place at around 1 pm. A forensic laboratory team also reached to help us with the investigation. We are looking into the matter."

The incident has raised security concerns for Pakistani prisoners. Doctors from SMS hospital and SSL teams have also reached the Jaipur jail. Currently, there are five SIMI terrorists imprisoned in the Jaipur jail and Shakir Ulha is said to be one of them.

Shakir along with two other Pakistani nationals was convicted in 2017 by a local court in Jaipur on charges of fomenting terror on Indian soil. He was serving life imprisonment.

According to the sources, there are more than a dozen Pakistani nationals lodged in different prisons in Rajasthan. Jaipur Jail has a capacity of 1173 inmates where 1458 inmates housed in the jail.

The murder of the Pakistani prisoner comes days after more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bombing attack by Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the deadly incident, there have been multiple calls for retaliatory action against Pakistan, which has, however, rejected any role in the terrorist act and has warned of retaliatory action if India attacks.