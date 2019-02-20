Home Nation

Pinglan martyr's wife delivers baby girl soon after his last rites in Rajasthan

Published: 20th February 2019 12:44 AM

People pay candle light respect to the Pulwama attack victims. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: The wife of Havildar Sheo Ram, who was killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the Pinglan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, delivered a baby girl soon after his final rites were performed in Tiba Basat village in Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday.

Havildar Sheo Ram, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Sepoy Hari Singh and Sepoy Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the operation that started on Monday morning in Pulwama. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Three JeM terrorists were killed in the encounter.

The trio allegedly had links to Thursday's attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Sheo Ram is survived by his wife, Sunita Devi, a five-year-old son and mother Sharli Devi.

Sheo Ram had promised his wife he would come home soon after the delivery of their second child four days before his death, said a family member.

His mortal remains reached Jaipur airport on Monday night from where they were taken to his village in Khetri tehsil by road, said Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan.

People in large numbers attended the funeral and paid tributes to Sheo Ram.

They chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sheo Ram amar rahe'.

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Raghu Sharma and Parsadi Lal Meena paid tributes to the martyr.

