Pulwama attack fallout: National Urdu Council withdraws conference invite to nine Pakistani litterateurs

The Wold Urdu Conference, an annual event organised by NCPUL, is scheduled to be held next month and will witness participation of Urdu scholars from across the globe.

Published: 20th February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language has withdrawn its invitation to nine Pakistani litterateurs for the World Urdu Conference in wake of the Pulwama attack, officials said Tuesday.

The NCPUL, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), was set up to promote, develop and propagate Urdu language.

"The coward attack which has taken place in Pulwama has left the entire country furious. A country which is involved in such acts, it is not a wise thing to invite their writers to the celebrate literature here," said NCUPL Director Aquil Ahmed.

"We have withdrawn our invitation to nine Pakistani writers for the conference to register our protest against the attack and keeping the sentiments of the country in mind," Ahmed added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last week when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus.

In the wake of the attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had on Monday announced a blanket ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry.

