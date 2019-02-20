Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan meets Rajnath

The terror attack in Pulwama prominently figured during the 20 minutes meeting between Bisaria and Singh, a home ministry official said.

Ajay Bisaria (Photo | Twitter/Ashish Singh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria Wednesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh, amid the heightened tension between the two countries, officials said.

India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla too called on the home minister and discussed bilateral issues.

He was called back by the government for consultations after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus.

However, a home ministry spokesperson described the two Indian envoys meeting the home minister as "courtesy call".

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, commander of Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said on Tuesday that anyone who picks up gun will be eliminated.

He also requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their sons to surrender.

