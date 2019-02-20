Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi sacks AICC secretary attached to Priyanka

As a youth Congress leader in 2005, Ashish had been booked by the Patna police for alleged involvement in the Bihar board examination papers leak.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after appointment as AICC secretary, attached to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kumar Ashish was sacked from the position by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, here on Wednesday. He has been replaced by Sachin Naik.

Though no reason was cited for Ashish's sacking by the party in its release, sources say his blotted past could have prompted the Congress President's decision.

As a youth Congress leader in 2005, Ashish had been booked by the Patna police for alleged involvement in the Bihar board examination papers leak. Even then, he had been sacked by the party.

As part of efforts to ramp up the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday replaced AICC secretaries Prakash Joshi and Naseeb Singh with six new faces to assist party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

A party release said Zubair Khan, Kumar Ashish and Bajirao Khade would be party secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi, party in-charge of eastern UP.

Rana Goswami, Dhiraj Gurjar and Rohit Chaudhary were appointed secretaries attached to Scindia, in-charge of western UP.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia were appointed General Secretaries last month.

