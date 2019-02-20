Rajasthan notifies 10 per cent quota in government recruitment ​

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has issued a notification providing 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the economically backward in the general category, following the decision taken at the Centre.

The state's Department of Personnel (DoP) issued the notification Tuesday night, saying that the quota for direct recruitment shall be in addition to the existing reservation.

Families in the general category earning a gross annual income of Rs 8 lakh or more from all sources will be excluded from the quota.

Also excluded are people whose families own five acre or more of agriculture land, a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft or above, a residential plot of 100 sq yard or above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards in other areas.

Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill approving the quota in government jobs and educational institutes.

The DoP has also increased the limit for the creamy layer in the more backward classes (MBC) and backward classes (BC) to Rs 8 lakh annual income from an earlier limit of Rs 4.30 lakh.