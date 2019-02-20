Home Nation

Section of political parties, groups spreading hatred: Mamata Banarjee

Mamata's statement comes a day after Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy supported a call for a boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said a section of political parties and groups were indulging in rumour mongering and spreading hatred with their "dangerous statements".

"One section of political parties/groups along with people holding constitutional positions (are) indulging in rumour mongering, spreading hatred with dangerous statements," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"Even journalists not spared. This is shameless politics. What levels of polluted politics have we descended to?," she said.

Her statement comes a day after Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy supported a call for a boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state.

Roy's comment came in the wake of the February 14 terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Earlier, Banerjee had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of fomenting communal tension in the wake of the terror assault at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers.

The West Bengal chief minister had on Monday questioned the timing of the Pulwama terror attack, asking whether the government wanted to go to war when Lok Sabha elections were round the corner.

She alleged that while the government did nothing after the Pathankot terror assault, it was trying to "create a war-like hysteria" ahead of the general elections.

