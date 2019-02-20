Home Nation

Sena, BJP differ on formula for CM's post in Maharashtra? 

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray told select party workers that he had rejected the poll formula proposing party winning maximum number of seats would get the post of CM.

Published: 20th February 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:51 PM

BJP chief Amit Shah (R) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (L). | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s much-touted political remarriage of convenience appeared to be in trouble after environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday served an ultimatum to the BJP to snap ties forthwith. He was reacting to revenue minister Chandrakant Patil’s statement over the chief minister’s post.

Though the alliance was announced on Monday, there was no clarity about the exact terms and the cadres of both the parties were curious about it. 

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that CM Devendra Fadnavis’s announcement about equal distribution of power and posts actually meant that the 25-year-old formula of alliance, wherein winner of more seats get the major share of power, stood discarded and the power and posts would now be equally shared between the two parties irrespective of numbers.  

The video of Thackeray’s conversation with party workers went viral.

Meanwhile, Patil claimed in an interview that the old formula of seat-sharing prevailed even as both parties had agreed to contest equal number of seats in the Assembly.

This enraged Kadam who he served an ultimatum to the BJP.

“The alliance was forged only after a clear promise that both the parties would enjoy the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years each. If the BJP goes back on the promise, we would sever ties,” he said.

Shiv Sena BJP Shiv Sena BJP alliance Maharashtra CM

