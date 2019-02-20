Home Nation

Stone hurled at Vande Bharat Express, third such incident in two months

Investigation into several incidents of the sort in Delhi established that most of the stone-pelters were young children.

Published: 20th February 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A stone was hurled at the Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday breaking one of its window panes, the third such incident in two months involving India's fastest train, the railways said.

The train was crossing Tundla junction when the incident happened, Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

This was the semi-high speed train's third commercial run after it started operations on February 17.

Earlier, during a trial run between Delhi and Agra in December last year, stones were hurled at the train as well.

READ | Vande Bharat Express delayed by 'dense fog' on first commercial run between Delhi to Varanasi

A similar incident occurred earlier that month too.

After the first incident of stone throwing, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had started campaigns across the areas where such cases were reported.

READ | PM Modi slams opposition leaders for targeting Vande Bharat Express

Investigation into several incidents of the sort in Delhi established that most of the stone-pelters were young children.

Since then, the RPF has distributed toys, sweets, colour pencils and other such things to them to stop them from hurling stones at trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express stones hurled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp