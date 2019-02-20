Home Nation

Sushil Modi moves into bungalow vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, slams him for splurging on decorations

Sushil Modi said he will apprise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the matter and will request him to personally visit the premises and "get a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle of his former deputy".

Published: 20th February 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday lambasted his predecessor, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for splurging public money for decorating the government bungalow which had been allotted to him when he held the post.

Sushil Modi moved into the bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg adjacent to the Chief Ministers official residence Tuesday.

Yadav had vacated recently after being directed to do so by the Supreme Court.

"I am stunned to see the extravagant decoration and furnishing of the bungalow, which surpass those at the Raj Bhawan and 1, Anney Marg (official residence of the CM). There has been a splurge as if it were meant for some raja-maharaja," he told reporters.

"I can now see the reason behind the obsession with this bungalow. Money has been blindly spent on its decoration, he said adding that crores (of rupees) must have been spent to lend the bungalow its current grandeur".

Yadav had fought a protracted legal battle, challenging the state governments order to vacate the bungalow at the Patna High Court.

He later moved the apex court which dismissed his petition and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Yadav, who lost the deputy chief ministers chair in July, 2017 when allegations of corruption against him led Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to walk out of the Grand Alliance and realign with the BJP, has been allotted 1, Polo Road the bungalow previously occupied by Modi by the state government.

He is, however, yet to take possession of the bungalow after having vacated 5, Deshratna Marg last week.

Replying to a query, Sushil Modi said maintaining the Deshratna Marg bungalow in its current shape would be like "maintaining an elephant".

"It would be quite difficult for me," he said. Asked whether he would order an inquiry into the "splurge" of public money for decorating the bungalow, the BJP senior leader said That would look like vendetta politics. But, of course, I will order an assessment so that we get an estimate of the expenditure that had been made".

To another question, Sushil Modi said he will apprise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the matter and will request him to personally visit the premises and "get a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle of his former deputy".

"I will also request Kumar to consider shifting to 5 Deshratna Marg as the grandest bungalow should belong to the chief minister," the senior BJP leader remarked in a lighter vein.

He said that he will continue to reside in his own house at Rajendra Nagar locality of the city and his official bungalow will be used for official purpose only as in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Tejashwi Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp