Sushil Modi moves into bungalow vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, slams him for splurging on decorations

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday lambasted his predecessor, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for splurging public money for decorating the government bungalow which had been allotted to him when he held the post.

Sushil Modi moved into the bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg adjacent to the Chief Ministers official residence Tuesday.

Yadav had vacated recently after being directed to do so by the Supreme Court.

"I am stunned to see the extravagant decoration and furnishing of the bungalow, which surpass those at the Raj Bhawan and 1, Anney Marg (official residence of the CM). There has been a splurge as if it were meant for some raja-maharaja," he told reporters.

"I can now see the reason behind the obsession with this bungalow. Money has been blindly spent on its decoration, he said adding that crores (of rupees) must have been spent to lend the bungalow its current grandeur".

Yadav had fought a protracted legal battle, challenging the state governments order to vacate the bungalow at the Patna High Court.

He later moved the apex court which dismissed his petition and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Yadav, who lost the deputy chief ministers chair in July, 2017 when allegations of corruption against him led Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to walk out of the Grand Alliance and realign with the BJP, has been allotted 1, Polo Road the bungalow previously occupied by Modi by the state government.

He is, however, yet to take possession of the bungalow after having vacated 5, Deshratna Marg last week.

Replying to a query, Sushil Modi said maintaining the Deshratna Marg bungalow in its current shape would be like "maintaining an elephant".

"It would be quite difficult for me," he said. Asked whether he would order an inquiry into the "splurge" of public money for decorating the bungalow, the BJP senior leader said That would look like vendetta politics. But, of course, I will order an assessment so that we get an estimate of the expenditure that had been made".

To another question, Sushil Modi said he will apprise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the matter and will request him to personally visit the premises and "get a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle of his former deputy".

"I will also request Kumar to consider shifting to 5 Deshratna Marg as the grandest bungalow should belong to the chief minister," the senior BJP leader remarked in a lighter vein.

He said that he will continue to reside in his own house at Rajendra Nagar locality of the city and his official bungalow will be used for official purpose only as in the past.