Two new airports for Andaman islands this year, says MHA

Readying Diglipur airport for civilian aircraft and construction of a new airport in Minicoy Island have been accorded high priority by the government, a senior official said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands will get two new airports this year, senior MHA officials said on Tuesday, adding that Diglipur airport in North Andaman is likely to become operational by June.  

Seven islands in the Andamans and Lakshadweep have also been identified for seaplane operations while private sector participation has been invited for tourism-based projects in the two archipelagos, officials added. 

The Island Development Authority chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress made towards the program "Holistic development of islands" in its fifth meeting.

The Island Development Authority chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress made towards the program “Holistic development of islands” in its fifth meeting.

Four islands (Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, Hutbay and Long) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and three islands (Kavaratti, Agatti and Minicoy) in Lakshadweep have been identified for seaplane operations, read a statement issued by the ministry after the meeting said.

Another key project which was stuck due to lack of environmental clearance has been given a go ahead. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance has been accorded for ‘Middle Strait Bridge’ on Andaman Trunk Road. These measures will improve inter-island connectivity, the ministry said. 

