Uddhav Thackeray U-turn on Shiv Sena-BJP alliance sparks outrage on social media; NCP puts up hoarding 

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘U-turn’ with respect to the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections hasn’t gone down well with the people of Maharashtra.

Soon after the alliance and the seat-sharing pact between the two parties was announced on Monday, people took to social media to vent their outrage.

Marathi words ‘Swabal’ (Own Strength) and ‘Yuti’ (Alliance) remained trending Twitter and Facebook for the majority of the day.

Hashtags like ‘FashivSena’ (army of deceivers), ‘LacharSena’ (army of the helpless), ‘Shiv Sena U-Turn’ and ‘Golmal Returns’ too were trending. Memes around themes like turning the tiger (Shiv Sena symbol) into a cat too went viral.

After severing ties with the BJP in 2014, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had referred to BJP president Amit Shah as ‘Afzal Khan’ (knight of Adil Shah of Bijapur who was killed by Shivaji). Several memes referring to Thackeray and Shah’s photographs raising hands to announce the alliance asked whether the Shivaji has gone to the Afzal’s lap.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who is also the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana and on the outfit’s most vocal leaders against the BJP, remained the target of most of the flak.

“Resolutions at party executives are not the frogs’ croak,” he had said several times referring to party’s resolution two years back to contest all future elections on their own.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, in an apparent dig at the Sena, made a hoarding of one the memes —”Deepest condolences as we pay homage to the historic statement, ‘We shall kick the power—and put it in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar on Tuesday.

Former Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane too, meanwhile, criticized the Sena over its duality.

“The alliance is not for the benefit for people but for the benefit of Matoshree (Thackeray residence). Uddhav Thackeray is a man who never keeps his word... my party will ensure defeat of Sena candidates,” he said.