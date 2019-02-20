Home Nation

WATCH | Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal's wife blows kiss, says 'I love you' in emotional goodbye

The proud Army wife praised her martyred husband for sacrificing his life for the nation and the people he had never met.

Nitika

Wife Nitika Kaul and other family members of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life in Pulwama encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM terrorists pay their last respects to him before his funeral in Dehradun Tuesday Feb 19 2019. | PTI

By ANI

DEHRADUN: At a time when the entire nation is reeling under rage over the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Nitika Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred in an encounter with JeM terrorists on Monday in Pulwama in J&K, has urged every Indian not to "sympathise but stay strong and united" in this crucial hour.

"I will request everyone not to sympathise rather be very strong because this man (V S Dhoundiyal) holds a position very larger than any of us standing here. Let us salute this man. Jai Hind," Nitika said while bidding adieu to her husband.

Holding back her tears during the performance of last rites of Major Dhoundiyal, the proud wife Nitika blew him a kiss and said: "I love you."

Major Dhoundiyal, resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men who were martyred in the encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama district. They killed-JeM commander Kamran-the mastermind of February 14 terror attack on CRPF convoy in which 40 jawans were killed.

Praising the Major for sacrificing his life for the nation and the people he had never met, Nitika said: "I am really proud. We all love you. The way you love everyone is entirely different because you sacrificed your life for the people who you may have never met, but still you decided to give your life for them."

"You are such a brave man. I am very honoured to have you as my husband. I'll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you. Yes, it's hurting that you're leaving but I know you will always be around," she said.

Hundreds of people paid their tributes to the late Major amid-"Vande Mataram" and "Shaheed Dhoundiyal Amar Rahein"--slogans.

READ HERE | Pinglan martyr's wife delivers baby girl soon after his last rites in Rajasthan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also took part in the funeral procession of the Major and placed a wreath on his coffin on behalf of the state.

Earlier in the day, mother of Army jawan Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the encounter with Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pulwama, said that India has the power to destroy the neighbouring country in one day.

"Pakistan has killed so many sons; Pakistan is not that big that India cannot destroy it. India can destroy it in one day. I am proud of my son that he sacrificed his life for the country," said Kumar's mother.

