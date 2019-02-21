Aero India: Army chief Rawat flies in HAL's Tejas, hails fighter

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday flew in the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India air show here and hailed the fighter.

"It was a wonderful experience flying the LCA. The avionics of the aircraft was very good. I could see the manner in which the pilot was accurately targeting in radar and other modes," Rawat told the media here.

The combat jet was piloted by Air Vice Marshal N. Tiwari while the Army chief was the co-pilot in the tandem-seater cockpit.

The aircraft, once added to Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational fleet, will be a strength, Gen Rawat said. "The LCA is a wonderful aircraft. It will be a great addition to the fleet," he said.