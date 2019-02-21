Home Nation

Aero India: Army chief Rawat flies in HAL's Tejas, hails fighter

The combat jet was piloted by Air Vice Marshal N. Tiwari while the Army chief was the co-pilot in the tandem-seater cockpit.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army chief flies in HAL's Tejas. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday flew in the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India air show here and hailed the fighter.

"It was a wonderful experience flying the LCA. The avionics of the aircraft was very good. I could see the manner in which the pilot was accurately targeting in radar and other modes," Rawat told the media here.

The combat jet was piloted by Air Vice Marshal N. Tiwari while the Army chief was the co-pilot in the tandem-seater cockpit.

The aircraft, once added to Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational fleet, will be a strength, Gen Rawat said. "The LCA is a wonderful aircraft. It will be a great addition to the fleet," he said.

Tejas HAL Bipin Rawat Light Combat Aircraft Aero India

