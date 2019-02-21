Amit Shah lambasts Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu for 'politicising' Pulwama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi made allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to shoot for his promotional video after the attack in Pulwama, BJP National President Amit Shah took strong objection to the accusations.

Addressing the party's Shakti Kendra Pramukhs meeting in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Shah said, "The Prime Minister was in a programme on the day of the incident. But, the Congress has made an issue out of an unfortunate incident for political benefit. I want to tell the Congress to make any allegations as it wants, but the people of the country are with the PM, who works for 18 hours a day for the country. The PM has zero tolerance towards terrorists." Amit Shah also added that national security is PM's priority and that Modi was working for the same for the last five years.

He directed his ire towards the Congress asking the grand old party to not teach the BJP about patriotism. "On what grounds can the Congress party, which suspected the surgical strikes, whose leader Navjot Singh Sidhu hugged Pakistan leader, and whose earlier president cried when terrorists were killed, dare question the PM? The Congress need not teach us patriotism. Patriotism and the will to sacrifice for the country are in our blood," he added. He reiterated that the BJP-led Centre stands by the families of the martyred and reminded that PM Modi gave the army a free hand to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

He blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru for the decade-long conflict in Kashmir. "Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first PM, there would not have been any conflict in Kashmir and it would have lived like Hyderabad with pride," he noted.

Amit Shah also came down heavily on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for 'stooping so low' for political mileage. "Chandrababu Naidu believes Pakistan PM Imran Khan, but doesn't have faith in our PM. One should not stoop down to this level for political interests," he said.

He also shot back at Naidu, who has been repeatedly attacking the Centre, that people of AP would soon teach the TDP supremo a lesson. "Naidu, instead of working in AP, is visiting West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others to protest. If he has to protest against someone, let his go and demonstrate a dharna in front of TDP's office for failing to develop the State," he slammed.