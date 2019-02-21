Home Nation

Bastar: Three security personnel injured in encounters with Naxals

A group of Naxals opened fire on one of the CoBRA teams but the rebels fled after a brief gun-battle that ensued.

Published: 21st February 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three security personnel were injured in two separate encounters with Naxals in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

While a jawan of the CRPF's commando unit CoBRA was injured in Bijapur district, two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained injuries in Sukma district, police said.

In the first incident, the gun-battle broke out around 10 am in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts adjoining Telangana, Sukma Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The area is around 500 km from Raipur.

Personnel of the state police's Special Task Force, DRG, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area, Shukla said.

READ HERE | IED, bombs menace growing more in J-K than Naxal areas: National Bomb Data Centre report

A group of Naxals opened fire on one of the CoBRA teams but the rebels fled after a brief gun-battle that ensued, he added.

"Constable Bhola Kumar of the CoBRA 201st battalion sustained bullet injuries in his leg," the SP said. He was later admitted to a hospital in Raipur, police said.

In the second incident, a squad of security personnel had a face-off with the ultras in a forest area in Dabbamarka village under Kistaram police station limits of Sukma district.

Two DRG jawans- Sodhi Hidma and Sachin Yadav suffered injuries in the incident.

According to police, both of them were airlifted to Raipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh Bastar CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp