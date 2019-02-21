Home Nation

Bihar’s scourge of celebratory firing: Woman dancer shot dead, young girl injured in separate incidents

Akriti Singh alas Madhu, 21, a professional dancer, was shot at when she was performing on an orchestra stage at a wedding ceremony at Viratpur village.

Published: 21st February 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

A woman dancer died after being shot at by someone in the audience while she was performing on stage and a 14-year-old girl was left injured by being hit by a bullet during a wedding procession in two separate incidents of celebratory firing in Bihar.

Akriti Singh alas Madhu, 21, a professional dancer, was shot at when she was performing on an orchestra stage at a wedding ceremony at Viratpur village under Sonbarsa police station in Saharsa district on Wednesday night.

The bullet hit her on the head. She was rushed to a private hospital at Sonbarsa, but she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday morning.

“A probe is on to ascertain how the firing started and who fired the shot that caused the woman dancer’s death,” said Binod Chaudhary, SHO of Sonvarsha Raj police station.

Sources said most of the men enjoying the song-and-dance programme were in an inebriated condition and that some of them started celebratory firing from their rifles in the middle of the programme.

A 14-year-old girl in Bhojpur district was badly injured when she was hit by a bullet emerging from celebratory firing by a group of guests who arrived at a wedding ceremony in her house late on on Wednesday night.

The girl, Deepa Kumari, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is under treatment. No FIR has been lodged in this case, said sources.

Bihar government’s home department had asked all the district magistrates and SPs earlier this month to take strict action against anyone found indulging in celebratory firing and display of guns. The instructions came after an advisory was issued by the ministry of home affairs to all states recently.

 

A woman was killed and about a dozen other people were injured in a celebratory firing during immersion of an idol in Vaishali district last week. In another incident, Ramesh Jha, president of Yuvakrantikari Morcha, was booked for allegedly firing shots in the air from a rifle during a Republic Day function in Samastipur.

