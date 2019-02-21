Home Nation

'BJP is ahead in campaigning': Mulayam raises questions over Akhilesh's poll pact with Mayawati

He failed to hide his annoyance over sitting idle and not having a say in party affairs anymore while addressing the SP workers at party office on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) and party president Akhilesh Yadav (L) after paying tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his 50th death anniversary at Lohia Park in Lucknow. | PTI

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav with father Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI file photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On a day when alliance partners SP and BSP released their respective list of seats they would be contesting in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav slammed his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav for forging a tie-up with Mayawati’s BSP.

Expressing his dismay over his own status in the party which he nurtured with his sweat and blood, Mulayam said he was made the patriarch and the patron of Samajwadi Party but without defining his responsibilities and the functions.

Mulayam refused to read the written message handed over to him by SP state chief Naresh Uttam and expressed his displeasure over the SP-BSP alliance in no uncertain words saying Akhilesh had compromised the party interest by sharing half of the seats to BSP on many of which the Samajwadis were strong enough to sail through.

In fact, Mulayam’s Thursday stance on SP-BSP alliance has once again sent a confusing signal to the SP cadre out there. He had stirred a hornet’s nest made a on the last day of Parliament by wishing PM Modi another term in office.

On Thursday, a miffed Mulayam asked the party men to approach him if they sought the ticket to contest the parliamentary polls and suggested that he could 'change' any decision taken by Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had stitched an anti-BJP alliance in UP in January deciding to contest 37 and 38 seats respectively.

"We are strong; our men are weakening the party. What a strong party we had made, and I became the CM and the defence minister as well," he said, suggesting that the SP had seen better days under him. Mulayam has been opposed to alliances in UP.

He had opposed SP-Congress alliance during 2017 assembly polls as well and the results were much according to his reading. Both SP and Congress faced the decimation. The SP patriarch with a heavy heart claimed that the BJP had an edge over SP and suggested the party leadership to announce candidates soon so that they get time to work on the ground.

