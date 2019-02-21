BJP lawmaker Yashpal Singh Sisodiya demands ban on PUBG online game in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Close on the heels of BJP-ruled Gujarat banning the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds, an MLA of the same saffron party has demanded that the game popularly called PUBG be banned in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Three-time sitting BJP MLA from Mandsaur seat of Mandsaur district Yashpal Singh Sisodiya demanded on Thursday that the Kamal Nath government in MP, ban the popular online game PUBG, as it was assuming addictive proportions and having hazardous effects on the mental and physical health of children, particularly those aged between 10 and 16 years.

“I had sought to raise the matter of urgent public importance through a call attention motion in the MP Vidhan Sabha’s budget session on Thursday, but owing to paucity of time, it didn’t come up for discussion as it was listed on the 19th slot in the list of call attention motions slated for the concluding day of the session today,” Sisodiya said outside the Vidhan Sabha.

ALSO READ | CBSE schools to consider banning PUBG on campus

He said that he had sought to raise the issue via the call attention motion as parents of several school going children in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam districts of West MP, have met him and expressed concern about their kids getting addicted to the online game played in groups.

“Parents have told me that their children particularly those studying from classes spanning from VIth to Xth standard are playing the PUBG till even 3 am.

These kids are getting addicted to the game, which is not only having adverse impact on their academics, but also showing debilitating effects on their mental and physical health due to improper sleep and associated changes,” said Sisodiya.

The situation needs to be addressed promptly before it gets out of hand and the best solution is to ban the game in the state.

“Though the matter couldn’t be raised in the House today owing to paucity of time, the state government has responded to me in the written and assured that entire matter will be examined in detail,” the BJP lawmaker added.

He, however, added that the state government in its reply has also stated that the game is a worldwide phenomenon. “I’ll also write to our government at the centre for banning the game nationally,” he said.

Last month, Gujarat officially banned the popular online multiplayer battle royale game from the primary schools.

As per the Gujarat government circular, playing PUBG has an adverse effect on young minds. The ban on the violent game was ordered following a suggestion from the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.