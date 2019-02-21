Chhattisgarh BJP website hacked by Pakistan cyber attackers

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In the midst of escalated tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack, a Pakistan-based cyber hacker group hacked into the official website of the BJP — cgstate.bjp.org in Chhattisgarh and posted an image of personnel from the three services of Pakistan Armed Forces, performing parade along with the country flag.

The hacker group identified itself as ‘Hacked By Faisal 1337’. “We are team Pak Cyber attackers. Don’t ever think about Kashmir. And if you try harder…….we are ready to give you counterblast in the battlefield any time in every aspect…..So pleas being a neighbouring country………”, the hacker left the message on the site and further added, “It’s just the beginning".

The moment the information surfaced the BJP office-bearers swung into action and reported the issue with the local Maudhapara police station.

“An FIR has been registered after the complaint was lodged by the BJP leaders. The investigation has begun. Initially, the case is being handled by the cyber cell wing of the state police”, said Rahul Tiwari, SHO, Maudhapara police station.

“Hacking the party’s website is a serious issue. After the role of Pakistan-based terror players in Pulwama attack stands exposed, the elements of that country are now engaging in the cyber-war. They know they can’t withstand the might of India in the battleground”, Deepak Mhaske, IT-Head, Chhattisgarh BJP, told

the New Indian Express.

Mhaske informed that the website has been shut down with all informations preserved and the maintenance work has been resumed. “Our cyber experts and a team from Delhi are working on it. Soon the site will be live”, he stated.

During the last 3-4 years, the Pakistan-based cyber hackers had targeted the portals of the Chhattisgarh police and around two dozen other websites of the state government, defaced many sites then and attempted to defile the data of their respective servers.