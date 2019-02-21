Home Nation

Congress attacks PM Modi over India-Saudi statement against terror, says he 'forgot' to write Pakistan's name

The statement said the two leaders condemned the Pulwama terror attack in the strongest possible terms and called on all countries to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Published: 21st February 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the joint statement issued after his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the PM "forgot" to write the name of "terror nourisher" Pakistan in the document.

However, it did not name Pakistan in this context.

"Modiji on February 18 said 'the time for talks with Pakistan is over, and now action will be taken'," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"Modiji on February 20 saying --India and Pakistan will talk as Modiji has been trying for since May 2014," he said, referring to a paragraph in the document that talked about the Indian and the Saudi sides agreeing on the need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan.

The prime minister "forgot" to write the name of "terror nourisher" Pakistan in the joint statement,  Surjewala said.

The Crown Prince "appreciated consistent efforts made by Prime Minister Modi since May 2014 including Prime Minister's personal initiatives to have friendly relations with Pakistan," the joint statement said.

"In this context, both sides agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for the resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan," it said.

The talks between the prime minister and the Saudi Crown Prince came days after the February 14 attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Saudi Arabia India Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack PM Modi Congress

