CPI(M) asks President Kovind​ to sack ​Meghalaya Governor for Kashmir remarks

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Thursday asked President Ram Nath Kovind to sack Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy for calling for a boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris following the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The Governor, "in yet another outrageous statement, has endorsed a call for a boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama tragedy. This comes at a time when Kashmiris, particularly students, in various parts of the country are being attacked, tormented and forced to leave," the CPI-M said in a statement.

"The Governor holds a Constitutional office. As the representative of the President of India, he is expected to act as the custodian of the Indian Constitution," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

"This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution. This is a transgression that is unacceptable. The President of India must immediately sack him."