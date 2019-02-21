Home Nation

CPI(M) asks President Kovind​ to sack ​Meghalaya Governor for Kashmir remarks

In a tweet, Tathagata Roy appealed people to not visit Kashmir, not to go to Amarnath and stop buying articles from the Kashmiris.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) flag for representational purpose

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Thursday asked President Ram Nath Kovind to sack Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy for calling for a boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris following the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The Governor, "in yet another outrageous statement, has endorsed a call for a boycott of Kashmir and Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama tragedy. This comes at a time when Kashmiris, particularly students, in various parts of the country are being attacked, tormented and forced to leave," the CPI-M said in a statement.

"The Governor holds a Constitutional office. As the representative of the President of India, he is expected to act as the custodian of the Indian Constitution," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

"This is not the first time he has made public comments which disgrace the post he holds and violate the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution. This is a transgression that is unacceptable. The President of India must immediately sack him."

TAGS
CPI(M) Kashmir attack Kashmiri attacked Pulwama terror attack Ram Nath Kovind Tathagata Roy

Comments

