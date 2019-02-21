Home Nation

Days after restraint, Congress attack PM Modi for hugging Saudi Crown Prince

Rahul had refrained from any criticism of the government as the nation mourned the 44 slain CRPF jawans.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party’s UP unit chief Raj Babbar meet the family members of slain CRPF jawan Pradeep Kumar at his residence in Shamli on Wednesday; (below) Buddhist monks take part in a candle light march to pay tribute to the slain jawans. | PTI

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After showing restraint for days, the gloves were off as the Congress questioned PM Narendra Modi’s Pakistan policy and slammed him for hugging visiting Saudi Crown Prince on a day when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to two Pulwama attack martyrs in western Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul had refrained from any criticism of the government as the nation mourned the 44 slain CRPF jawans. 

On Wednesday, the Congress chief let party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala do the talking as he chose to attend a prayer meeting of martyrs Amit Kumar Kori and Pradeep Kumar in Shamli.

“National interest versus Modiji’s hugplomacy. Breaking protocol grand welcome to those who pledged $20 Billion to Pakistan and praised their anti-terror efforts. Is it your way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama,” Surjewala tweeted.

“Would you show courage to ask Saudi Arabia to undo their ‘Joint Statement’ with Pakistan virtually rejecting India’s demand for designating Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’. Is asking for a terrorist to be designated as such politicisation of UN listings… these are questions the prime minister must answer,” he said.

Sources said they have noticed the recent remarks of the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah attacking the Congress over how to deal with terrorism but did not respond as it wanted to avoid unnecessary controversy. 

