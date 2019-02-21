Home Nation

Delhi court adjourns hearing to March 7 in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Shashi Tharoor

Published: 21st February 2019 03:01 PM

File photo dated August 08 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Sunanda Pushkar posing for a photograph against a signboard during their Ajmer visit. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday adjourned to March 7 the hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj deferred the matter.

During the hearing, Tharoor moved an application to travel to Bahrain and Qatar. The court directed Delhi police to file a reply on his plea by tomorrow.

The court had on February 4 sent the case to Sessions Court for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a sessions judge.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

