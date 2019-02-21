Home Nation

Former Bengal top cop dies with slit wrist 

Police are suspecting that Dutt, the son of Padma Shri awardee IPS officer Gopal Dutt, committed suicide. His wife and bodyguard were not at home at the time of the incident, they said.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:47 AM

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former Inspector General of West Bengal Gaurav Dutt died at a private hospital on Wednesday after being found in an unconscious state with his wrist slit at his Salt Lake residence on Tuesday night.

During his tenure as the Superintendent of Police of undivided Midnapore district, the 1986 batch IPS officer had courted controversy during a CPM-Trinamool Congress clash at Keshpur in the district in 1999. As a result of the controversy, he was sent to compulsory waiting and finally expelled from the post of IG (planning) in 2010 over charges of sexual harassment.

The 61-year-old had been contesting the charges. Since his pension was stopped because of the ongoing trial, his wife Shreyasi said he had gone into depression.

“He was worried about the cases but we never knew that he was broken from inside because of the cases,” she said.

