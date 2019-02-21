Former Punjab CM Badal ready to face arrest in police firing case

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh hinted that the probe in the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing case could go right up to the top, his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal went on the offensive and asked Amarinder to put a stop to the drama being enacted in the name of a probe into these incidents.

The former Chief Minister said he was ready to face arrest by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). "Tell me where I should come and offer myself for arrest, since this is the sole aim of the ongoing political witch-hunt," he said.

Badal said that he did not want anyone else to suffer or be harassed unnecessarily by this vendetta politics. "I urge the Chief Minister to cry a halt to this tamasha and stop harassing and humiliating others. I am ready to offer myself for arrest anytime and anywhere, so that the energies of the government machinery are not frittered away and the state can move on with the job of normal governance which lies dead today,” he added.

Badal said Amarinder had booked them in false cases earlier too. "Even my wife was put behind bars. So, I am sure they will be arresting us again,” he said

Badal said, "Even before any inquiry was instituted or started into these incidents, Amarinder, his cabinet

colleagues and Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar had been pronouncing me guilty. Everyone knows how fair the probe will be after that."

Badal, who was unwell and had proceeded on leave from the Vidhan Sabha session after informing the speaker of his indisposition, rushed back from his village to Chandigarh on Thursday morning when he learned that the state counsel had named him guilty and that the CM had reiterated his veiled threat against him.

On arrival in Chandigarh, he rang up the state DGP Dinkar Gupta and told him that he was available in Chandigarh for arrest and could wait if they needed time. “Otherwise, I am available for arrest whenever, wherever you want me,” he told the DGP.

