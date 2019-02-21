Home Nation

Four arrested for stealing 150 mobiles from Flipkart's delivery hub

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four men was arrested for allegedly stealing 150 mobile phones from an online shopping portal's delivery hub at Alipur, police said today.

A complaint was received from Maan Singh, a certified vigilance investigation expert of Flipkart security team, on February 19 that the mobile phones, being transported from their delivery hub to a warehouse at Binola, Bilaspur, were stolen, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

A case was registered and investigation was undertaken, he said.

"Four members of a gang were arrested from Dwarka area, including gang leader Santosh Kumar, leading to the recovery of 30 multi-brand new mobile phones from their possession," said the officer.

The accused, Santosh Kumar, Brijmohan, Akhilesh and Ranjit, are drivers by profession with different transport companies in Delhi, he said.

Santosh Kumar and Brijmohan were found involved in a theft case of a similar nature registered at Fursatganj police station in UP in which they had stolen more than 100 sugar sacks from a container carrying public distribution ration, the officer said.

Thirty stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the gang, he added.

