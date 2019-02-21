Home Nation

Guwahati diary: College teacher who posted offensive remarks on Facebook after Pulwama attack goes underground

The accused, Papri Z Banerjee, had condemned the attack but was critical of the security forces.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Woman college teacher on the run

A Guwahati college teacher, who had posted offensive remarks on Facebook following the Pulwama attack and was arrested, has gone underground soon after getting bail. The accused, Papri Z Banerjee, had condemned the attack but was critical of the security forces.

“What have not the security forces done in the valley? You rape their women. You maim and kill their children. You slaughter their men. Your media constantly demonizes them and you expect no retaliation? Terrorism may be Islamic but KARMA is a Indic...” she wrote. 

Hunt for 60 gold biscuits 

The Guwahati Police are scouting for 60 smuggled gold biscuits worth around D4 crore. Sub Inspector Nipu Kalita had treaded beyond his jurisdiction to smuggle gold. Last month, he and two of his colleagues — Havildar Faizur Rahman and home guard Afzal Ali — went to Nongpoh in Meghalaya where they had seized the gold biscuits from three smugglers.

Later, when the authorities got a whiff of it, the trio went underground. Kalita surrendered but he cooked up a story to get away, the police said. They said he told his interrogators that while the trio was on their way back to Guwahati that night, some people in Army fatigues had seized the gold biscuits from them. 

Sports lovers thrilled

Sports lovers in Assam got the rare chance of watching the two queens of Indian badminton — Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu — play against each other.

The two came face to face at the women’s singles final of the 83th edition of Senior Badminton Nationals.

People had expected the match to be keenly contested but it turned out to be a one-sided affair in which Saina registered a facile win. Local girl Ashmita Chaliha lost to Sindhu.

IOC officer accepts bribe, arrested

A divisional general manager of Indian Oil Corporation was arrested from Guwahati after he was caught by the CBI accepting a bribe.

The accused, Dibyajyoti Datta, had allegedly demanded D5 lakh from a Nagaland trader for allotment of petroleum outlet. He was caught accepting the first installment of Rs 2 lakh bribe. CBI sources said there were allegations that Dutta used to accept bribes.

A case under IPC 120b (criminal conspiracy) and Sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered. 

