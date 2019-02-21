Home Nation

Jawans don't get 'martyr status', Anil Ambani gets 30,000 crore in PM Modi's New India: Rahul

The Congress chief also tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama attack are denied the status of martyrs but the PM "gifts" Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani for him to "live happily ever after".

The Congress led by Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of helping the industrialist make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by helping him get an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The government, as well as Ambani, have denied all allegations.

"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'. While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted 30,000 Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," Gandhi tweeted.

He tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.

His remarks come a week after 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

