Karnataka: Four members of a family, including two children, charred to death

By UNI

HASSAN: Four members of a family, including two children, were burnt alive when a car in which they were travelling, hit to roadside building and caught fire in the outskirts of the Channarayapatna in the district on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Gowda said the victims have been identified as Vivek Nayak and his wife Reshma Nayak and their two children. They hailed from Chikkabanavara in Bangaluru.

The victims were coming to Hassan from Bengaluru when the incident took place. Channaraynapatna police have registered a case in this connection.