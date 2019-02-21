Home Nation

Kashmir issue unresolved because of Jawaharlal Nehru: Amit Shah

Lashing out at the Congress for "politicising" the recent terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, the BJP president said the opposition party was not to going to derive any benefit out of it.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Kashmir remained an unresolved issue only because former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru tackled it in the wrong way, leading to Pakistan indulging in terrorist acts, BJP President Amit Shah said here Thursday asking the Congress not to politicise the issue.

"Kashmir remained a problem only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. Sardar Patel tackled Hyderabad and it is now respectfully part of India but Jawaharlal Nehru tackled Kashmir and it continues to be a problem," he said.

Addressing a large meeting of BJP workers here, Shah said Pakistan was indulging in terrorist acts because of Kashmir.

"Kashmir is simmering because of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Had Patel been the prime minister at the time, Kashmir would not have remained a problem," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress for "politicising" the recent terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama, the BJP president said the opposition party was not to going to derive any benefit out of it.

"With what face is the Congress raising questions against the Prime Minister? Congress called the Army chief names, it raised doubts over the surgical strikes (on terror havens in Pakistan), it accused the Prime Minister of trading with the soldiers' blood, Congress' Sidhu embraced Pakistan Army chief, the previous Congress president cried when terrorists were killed," Shah said

The Congress has not even left the issue of terrorism in its futile bid to remove Modi.

"For Narendra Modi, the nation's security is the top-most priority. He is toiling 18 hours a day for that.

Congress... don't teach patriotism to us. We are the ones who are ready to lay down our lives for Bharat Mata," Shah asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Amit Shah Kashmir issue CRPF personnel Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp