Letter threatening a blast at PM Modi’s rally recovered from Kanpur-Kalindi Express

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ LUCKNOW: Intelligence alerted security forces Thursday on fresh intercepts of Jaish- e- Mohammad planning more February 14 like attacks with IED along Chowkibal and Tangdhar in a couple of days with a ‘green Scorpio’ being readied for the fidayeen.

UP ATS also stumbled upon a note mentioning a JeM plot to carry out an RDX blast at PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally while examining a letter, supposedly written by a “JeM agent” recovered after the low intensity blast in Kanpur-Kalindi Express.

Sources in Delhi and Kashmir claimed that JeM is planning to release more videos of Pulwama attack in order to motivate some 50 to 60 locally recruited cadres while suggesting Hizb-ul-Mujahideen infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) z and surge in its ranks.

The alert said at least 5 to 6 trained ‘fidayeen’ are ready to infiltrate into India from terror launch pads along LoC in Gurez sector.

Meanwhile, the letter recovered by UP ATS claimed that a 10-feet log to be used to fashion the rally stage has been stuffed with RDX with a plan to blast it at a spot along Delhi-Kanpur road on February 27.

An alternative is to target the Delhi-Kanpur- Lucknow Shatabdi Express using 1.5 kg RDX to be handed over to a contact at Anand Vihar Bus station in Delhi.

Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari said the letter was handed over to UP ATS for probe and authorities been informed. A diary, recovered with some coded language is being deciphered.

However, the police authorities did not rule out the possibility of the letter being a mischief by someone. The case in this connection will be registered by General Railway Police in Farrukhabad,” said the SSP.

A low-intensity explosion took place in the general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday evening at 7:10 pm near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. No injury or casualty has been reported in the low intensity blast.