Letter threatening a blast at PM Modi’s rally recovered from Kanpur-Kalindi Express

The handwritten letter in Hindi makes a reference to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad and mentions the plan to execute an RDX blast at the venue of PM’s upcoming rally.

Published: 21st February 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a train used for represenational purpose only

By Sana Shakil & Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ LUCKNOW: Intelligence alerted security forces Thursday on fresh intercepts of Jaish- e- Mohammad planning more February 14 like attacks with IED along Chowkibal and Tangdhar in a couple of days with a ‘green Scorpio’ being readied for the fidayeen. 

UP ATS also stumbled upon a note mentioning a JeM plot to carry out an RDX blast at PM Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally while examining a letter, supposedly written by a “JeM agent” recovered after the low intensity blast in Kanpur-Kalindi Express.

READ | Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express toilet near Kanpur; no casualties reported

Sources in Delhi and Kashmir claimed that JeM is planning to release more videos of Pulwama attack in order to motivate some 50 to 60 locally recruited cadres while suggesting Hizb-ul-Mujahideen infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) z and surge in its ranks.

The alert said at least 5 to 6 trained ‘fidayeen’ are ready to infiltrate into India from terror launch pads along LoC in Gurez sector.

Meanwhile, the letter recovered by UP ATS claimed that a 10-feet log to be used to fashion the rally stage has been stuffed with RDX  with a plan to blast it at a spot along Delhi-Kanpur road on  February 27. 

An alternative is to target the Delhi-Kanpur- Lucknow Shatabdi Express using 1.5 kg RDX to be handed over to a contact at Anand Vihar Bus station in Delhi. 

Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari said the letter was handed over to UP ATS for probe and authorities been informed. A diary, recovered with some coded language is being deciphered.

However, the police authorities did not rule out the possibility of the letter being a mischief by someone. The case in this connection will be registered by General Railway Police in Farrukhabad,” said the SSP. 
A low-intensity explosion took place in the general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday evening at 7:10 pm near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. No injury or casualty has been reported in the low intensity blast.

TAGS
Kanpur-Kalindi express threat letter PM Modi rally Jaish-e-Mohammad

Comments(2)

  JITENDER RANKA
    RPF should arrange to inform the mobile no. of RPF guards in train to passengers so that incase of any suspicious movements of anyone in train can be immediately called and informed without delay. Please spread this need. Please all citizens should cooperate.'
  • JITENDER RANKA
    RPF should arrange to inform the mobile no. of RPF guards in train to passengers so that incase of any suspicious movements of anyone in train can be immediately called and informed without delay. Please spread this need. Please all citizens should cooperate.
