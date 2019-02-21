Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express toilet near Kanpur; no casualties reported

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet in the general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday evening. The blast was reported at around 8 pm near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The UP Anti-Terror Squad has been pressed into action to ascertain if it was a terror act.

The train was running from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bhiwani in Haryana. Prima facie the blast appeared to be the result of explosives. However, the reason was not clear as it was too late in the night. As per railway sources, the blast could have occurred in the battery kept in the coach near the toilet.

#WATCH A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station (near Kanpur) at around 7.10 pm, today. Prima facie, it appears to be a blast of explosive. There are no injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/y32bKkkXZJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

The news of the blast, however, sent the railway officials and authorities into a tizzy. Currently, a team of General Railway Police and UP police are on the spot.

As it was a low-intensity blast, only a minor portion of the toilet was damaged. But panic gripped the passengers who were calmed down by authorities.

According to the railway authorities, the passengers were evicted from the train and a dog squad and bomb disposal squad were called in to rule out any other such object or explosive present in the train.