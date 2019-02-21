Home Nation

Low-intensity blast in Kalindi Express toilet near Kanpur; no casualties reported

As per railway sources, the blast could have occurred in the battery kept in the coach near the toilet.

Published: 21st February 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A low-intensity blast took place in a toilet in the general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday evening. The blast was reported at around 8 pm near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The UP Anti-Terror Squad has been pressed into action to ascertain if it was a terror act. 

The train was running from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Bhiwani in Haryana. Prima facie the blast appeared to be the result of explosives. However, the reason was not clear as it was too late in the night. As per railway sources, the blast could have occurred in the battery kept in the coach near the toilet.

The news of the blast, however, sent the railway officials and authorities into a tizzy. Currently, a team of General Railway Police and UP police are on the spot.

As it was a low-intensity blast, only a minor portion of the toilet was damaged. But panic gripped the passengers who were calmed down by authorities. 

According to the railway authorities, the passengers were evicted from the train and a dog squad and bomb disposal squad were called in to rule out any other such object or explosive present in the train. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalindi Express Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp