Madhya Pradesh police donate Rs 7.50 crore for Pulwama victims' families

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police Thursday donated Rs 7.50 crore to help the family members of the CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack last week.

State Director General of Police (DGP) V K Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 7.50 crore to Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the latter's office, a public relation department official said.

The police personnel raised the funds from their salary, he said.

Forty CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.