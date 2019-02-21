Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh police donate Rs 7.50 crore for Pulwama victims' families

Forty CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Published: 21st February 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police Thursday donated Rs 7.50 crore to help the family members of the CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack last week.

State Director General of Police (DGP) V K Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 7.50 crore to Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the latter's office, a public relation department official said.

The police personnel raised the funds from their salary, he said.

Forty CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack MP police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp