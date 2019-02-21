Need to end shaming culture of sexual violence survivors: NGO vision document

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Different stakeholders in society should come together to ensure survivors of sexual violence can fight for justice, according to the vision document of the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, the NGO that is spearheading the 10,000 km-long dignity march to end sexual violence against women and children.

The march, which started in Mumbai on December 20, 2018, passed through 200 districts across 21 states and three UTs and will culminate in the national capital on Friday.

It is led by survivors of sexual violence and their family members.

Currently, the public discourse around sexual violence revolves around laws and its implementation alone, it says.

Highlighting stories of empowerment, sensitisation of police, government’s and civil society collaboration to end caste-based sexual exploitation is the way forward, the NGO has suggested.

There is also an immediate need for comprehensive rehabilitation package for survivors who require financial, medical, psycho-social and infrastructural support to recover from the ordeal, the interactions among the stakeholders during this period showed. Fully functional one-stop crisis centres were also the need of the hour, the NGO said.