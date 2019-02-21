Noida's Command Control Centre to become third eye for traffic

By Express News Service

NOIDA: With vehicles facing choked roads in the National Capital Region, the Noida Authority is gearing up to launch its new Command Control Centre (CCC) next week for better management of traffic in the city.

Built at a cost of Rs 22 crore, the state-of-art facility housing the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will monitor traffic along the 24-km long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Located in Sector 94, the centre will be connected with over 500 CCTV cameras installed by the Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN)

traffic police at more than 350 intersections and 20 entry and exit points in Noida. Emergency services such as Dial 100 and offices of Noida traffic police will also be centred at the facility.

“We are in the process of shifting the ITMS, which was temporarily housed in a building located at the entrance of the Expressway. The work should be completed soon and we should be ready to launch the facility next week,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, projects, Noida Authority.

“Once (the centre is) operational, Noida will see an entirely new level of monitoring and delivery of services through the digitally-integrated centre in terms of surveillance, traffic monitoring, control and enforcement. The move is expected to digitally increase police presence and provide a sense of security and safety to residents and visitors.”

The CCC is among the important initiatives that will equip the Noida Authority and the GBN police with a single dashboard to manage and control both traffic and traffic-related violations in the city.

The first and second floor will be dedicated to monitor the CCTV cameras installed for the ITMS in the city and along the e-way. Traffic personnel will monitor the CCTV surveillance system round-the-clock. Several crossings and border points from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Greater Noida will be under real-time surveillance.

The third floor of the building is reserved as the emergency control room. It will have a dedicated smart city office and a public grievance redressal cell of the Noida Authority.

The ground floor will have a police emergency response centre, and house Dial-100 team. Emergency response vehicles such as ambulance, fire engine will be parked at the basement.