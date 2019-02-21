Pakistani woman intruder shot at on Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani woman intruder was shot at and injured by Border Security Forces (BSF)

troopers on the Indo-Pak border in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Sources said that the woman who was wearing a salwar kameez is in her early thirties, and was trying to intrude near Bangar border outpost (BoP) of BSF. She was challenged by troopers to stop and go back but she kept walking. The troopers fired at her as per security protocol. She was sent to a hospital in Dera Baba Nanak but was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

Sources said that 'infiltration attempt' was made in the Punjab sector from across the border and the woman was carrying a 3.5 meter rope, a camouflage pant, a broken mobile phone without SIM card. These articles were recovered from her by BSF personnel.

Sources said that the injured intruder was questioned by the BSF, intelligence agencies and state police personnel. During the brief preliminary inquiry, she told the officials that her name was Gulshan.

While confirming that a women intruder has been shot a senior BSF official said, "A patrolling party spotted some suspicious movement near the international border at around 4.45 AM. The party challenged the intruder who continued to move towards Indian Territory in absence of any response, then we opened fire. Then when our men reached the spot. We came to know that the intruder was a woman.’’