Home Nation

People in urban areas do not know worth of Rs 6,000: Agricultural Ministry amid criticism over PM-KISAN

Opposition parties have criticised the government saying that the amount offered was meagre and insulting to the farming community.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Wednesday said those living in urban areas do not understand the worth of Rs 6,000 -- an annual amount to be given to farmers by the Centre -- as people sometimes spend that amount at one go in a restaurant.

The minister's remarks come against the backdrop of criticism from certain quarters over the Budget announcement that Rs 6,000 each would be given to 12 crore farmers every year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Opposition parties have criticised the government saying that the amount offered was meagre and insulting to the farming community.

"People living in urban areas spend Rs 6,000 at one go in a restaurant. They don't understand its worth. This amount is important for farmers. Ask anyone in villages, you will get to know," Singh said.

Inaugurating the 14th Agriculture Science Congress at a newly built convention centre here, the minister said the PM-KISAN scheme would give relief to small and marginal farmers.

Hopefully, the urban people would gradually understand what the government is trying to do for this section of the farming community, he said.

The Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim budget of 2019-20, will be officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the scheme, the direct income support of Rs 6,000 will be given in three installments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers having cultivable land up to 2 hectare.

The first installment will be given by March this year.

Singh further said the UPA government had waived crop loan worth Rs 52,000 crore in 10 years, but the current government has allocated an annual budget of Rs 75,000 crore for the PM-KISAN.

Stating that the livelihood security and welfare of farmers is the priority of the government, the agriculture minister said efforts are being made to double farmers income by 2022.

Several measures have been taken to provide cheaper credit to farmers, electronic mandi platform eNAM to realise better returns and focus on allied farm activities like poultry, fishery and animal husbandry to boost additional income, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government is committed to the upliftment of economically weaker section of the farming community.

The way forward is to transforming agriculture from production centric to income centric, while food security to nutrition security, he said.

Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said the four-day Agriculture Science Congress is a unique platform for the agri-scientific community to deliberate on issues that are bothering the sector.

"It is a platform to review what we have achieved and what we have not done and come out with a strategy for future," he added.

The Agriculture Science Congress is being organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Science (NASS), Indian Council of Agriculture Research(ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here at Pusa complex.

About 2,000 delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the event that will end on February 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM-KISAN Radha Mohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp