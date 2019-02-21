PM Modi may kick off Kisan scheme during his February 24 UP trip 

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the PM-Kisan scheme and distribute the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries during his visit to Gorakhpur and Prayagraj on February 24, according to party functionaries privy to his travel plans.

With the Lok Sabha elections turning the corner, the PM will visit Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold to launch the flagship scheme that was announced to address farm distress by guaranteeing payment of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers who own less than 2 hectares of land.

Since the scheme was launched in retrospective effect from December 1, 2018, the first installment of Rs 2,000 is due within the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has also reviewed the preparations for the proposed launch in Gorakhpur and has directed officials to upload the names of beneficiaries on the designated PM Kisan portal and Aadhaar seeding of their bank accounts so that they could get their money instantly at the inaugural ceremony.

He is also likely to lay foundation stones for several development projects in the city before flying to Prayagraj.

There the PM is expected to take stock of arrangements at the ongoing Kumbh Mela before flying back to Delhi in the evening. He will also look into several other projects in the state, said another functionary.

PM Modi was also scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 27 but the programme has now been postponed