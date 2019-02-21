Home Nation

PM Modi may kick off Kisan scheme during his February 24 UP trip 

PM will visit Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold to launch the flagship scheme that was announced to address farm distress by guaranteeing payment of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the PM-Kisan scheme and distribute the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to beneficiaries during his visit to Gorakhpur and Prayagraj on February 24, according to party functionaries privy to his travel plans.

With the Lok Sabha elections turning the corner, the PM will visit Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold to launch the flagship scheme that was announced to address farm distress by guaranteeing payment of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers who own less than 2 hectares of land.  

Since the scheme was launched in retrospective effect from December 1, 2018, the first installment of Rs 2,000 is due within the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has also reviewed the preparations for the proposed launch in Gorakhpur and has directed officials to upload the names of beneficiaries on the designated PM Kisan portal and Aadhaar seeding of their bank accounts so that they could get their money instantly at the inaugural ceremony. 

ALSO READ: People in urban areas do not know worth of Rs 6,000: Agricultural Ministry amid criticism over PM-KISAN

He is also likely to lay foundation stones for several development projects in the city before flying to Prayagraj.

There the PM is expected to take stock of arrangements at the ongoing Kumbh Mela before flying back to Delhi in the evening. He will also look into several other projects in the state, said another functionary. 
PM Modi was also scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 27 but the programme has now been postponed

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi PM-Kisan Scheme Farm Loan Waiver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp