Home Nation

PM to launch Kisan Samman Nidhi in Gorakhpur on Feb 24, likely to visit Praygaraj same day

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be handed over to the farmers by the PM himself.

Published: 21st February 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the PM-Kisan scheme and distribute the first instalment of Rs 2,000 during his visit to Gorakhpur and Prayagraj on February 24.

During his Gorakhpur visit, the stronghold of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM may also attend Kisan Sammelan apart from launching the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, announced in this year’s interim budget.

The Kisan scheme, launched to address farm distress, guarantees Rs 6,000 annually to farmers with less than 2 hectares of land, in three instalments.

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be handed over to the farmers by the PM himself. He is also likely to lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Gorakhpur before flying to Prayagraj the same afternoon.

After reaching Prayagraj, the PM is expected to take stock of arrangements besides other programmes at the ongoing Kumbh Mela before flying back to Delhi in the evening.

Since the scheme was launched in retrospective effect from December 1, 2018, the first instalment of Rs 2,000 is due within the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has also reviewed the preparations for the proposed launch in Gorakhpur and has directed officials to upload the names of beneficiaries on the designated PM Kisan portal and Aadhaar seeding of their bank accounts so that they could get their money instantly at the inaugural ceremony.

PM Modi was also scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 27 but the programme has now been postponed.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM-Kisan scheme PM Modi farmers Gorakhpur Prayagraj Kisan Samman Nidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp