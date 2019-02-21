PM to launch Kisan Samman Nidhi in Gorakhpur on Feb 24, likely to visit Praygaraj same day

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the PM-Kisan scheme and distribute the first instalment of Rs 2,000 during his visit to Gorakhpur and Prayagraj on February 24.

During his Gorakhpur visit, the stronghold of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM may also attend Kisan Sammelan apart from launching the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, announced in this year’s interim budget.

The Kisan scheme, launched to address farm distress, guarantees Rs 6,000 annually to farmers with less than 2 hectares of land, in three instalments.

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be handed over to the farmers by the PM himself. He is also likely to lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Gorakhpur before flying to Prayagraj the same afternoon.

After reaching Prayagraj, the PM is expected to take stock of arrangements besides other programmes at the ongoing Kumbh Mela before flying back to Delhi in the evening.

Since the scheme was launched in retrospective effect from December 1, 2018, the first instalment of Rs 2,000 is due within the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has also reviewed the preparations for the proposed launch in Gorakhpur and has directed officials to upload the names of beneficiaries on the designated PM Kisan portal and Aadhaar seeding of their bank accounts so that they could get their money instantly at the inaugural ceremony.

PM Modi was also scheduled to visit Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 27 but the programme has now been postponed.

