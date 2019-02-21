Home Nation

Post Farmington University scandal, here's what Indian students need to do before studying in the US

Apprehensions about a US education has set in with the ‘pay-to-stay’ scam at Farmington Univ, that was exposed recently. AP's Representative in North America, Jayaram Komati speaks on it.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jayaram_Komati_EPS

Andhra Pradesh's Special Representative in North America, Jayaram Komati speaks at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2019. (Photo | P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Manasa R
Express News Service

In recent years, Indian students have found an easy way of staying back in the US. "The Farmington University case is not the first such incident. We had the California-based Tri-Valley University case in 2011, too,” said Jayaram Komati, Special Representative for North America for the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the sidelines at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2019, Komati elaborated on how the students who enroll at Farmington and other such ‘fake’ institutions, land themselves in trouble. “Students from Telugu states who want to come abroad and study don’t do enough research, they don’t go through the right channels and some mom and pop universities in the US offer admission to them. The courses provided are cheaper and they only have to attend a few classes. Parents and students have to think: how good will the education at this college be if there are only two classes weekly?”, he cautioned.

ALSO READ | Telangana State Council of Higher Education moots system to aid students with information on US universities

He added that not all students could be tarred with the same brush, “More than 60,000 Indian kids come to the US for higher studies but not all of them face this issue. Why? Loopholes are found, accreditation is created. And students go through some consultancy and find such institutes, to help them shift to H1 visas from their F1 status easily. Lack of research and an easy way to come to the US is what is creating these problems.” 

Having been in the US for over 4 decades now, he suggested that one needs to do thorough homework, check institutions of high credibility that are reputed in their desired field of study, for one’s marketability after graduation. “Otherwise, you will find it tough to get a job at a quality firm. Students who follow proper methods will not face any problem,” he said. 

When asked if he would call the students involved in the Farmington case ‘victims’, Komati felt it was debatable as the student could claim he would not have taken admission had such a university not existed. He believed most of the students were fully aware of what they were doing and had joined universities with relaxed courses and rules to protect their status and extend their period of stay in the US. He said, “Your studies are done, you have to come back to India. Yes, you have the right to take another admission, another MS. But you did not choose to do it at a proper institution.”

ALSO READ | Detained 130 foreign students were aware of their crime: US

Komati added that being an Indian, he could not say if the US officials (who set up the university as part of their sting) were entirely right but admitted that “we have mistakes on our side.”

Speaking on the tightening visa and immigration norms, Komati said that President Trump is looking out for his people just the way Prime Minister Modi does in India. “Trump has to protect the border, look for loopholes in the visa system and more. He is just checking how people are bypassing their rules,
it is not ‘tightening’. He assured that the US continues to be a largely tolerant country and that it wasn’t anti-immigrant.

He added, “Indians are not taking the Americans’ jobs away. It is not true. There is a huge market. We are technically qualified, we are eligible for white collar jobs. There is no cause for concern.”

In a nutshell

  • About 600 foreign students, 90 per cent of them Indians, had enrolled themselves with a fake University of Farmington floated by the US authorities under a sting operation. More than 80 per cent of these students were from the two Telugu states. While eight students, who worked as recruiters, were arrested, 129 were kept under administrative detention at different places. They are being sent back to India.

  • The students in question are international students trying to transition from F-1 student status to H1B work visas on route to a green card. 

Jayaram Komati’s tips for students aspiring to study in the US:

"Do your homework, take all the tests. Even if it means another year of waiting. Don’t go to these scam consultancies which mislead you. Even if friends recommend other universities, do your own research."

"One needs the right school, right mind, right channel with a passion to learn; not just a desire to come to the US."

(This story originally appeared on edexlive.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmington University Jayaram Komati Telugu students in US Indians in US US education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp