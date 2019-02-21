Home Nation

Bikaner youth pays unique tribute to Pulwama martyrs, gets 71 names inked on his body

Gopal Saharan, who is a member of the Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade in Bikaner, got the names of 71 martyrs tattooed across his back.

Published: 21st February 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Gopal saharan

Gopal Saharan gets names of 71 martyrs inked. (Photo | Twitter/@ramanmann1974)

By Online Desk

Amid condolences pouring from across the globe after the recent terror attack in Pulwama, a youth from Rajasthan's Bikaner has paid a unique tribute to the martyrs.

Gopal Saharan, who is a member of the Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade in Bikaner, got the names of 71 martyrs tattooed across his back to pay homage to the departed souls and ensure that they are not forgotten.

The names include the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack and 31 others who were martyred elsewhere.  

 

 

"We have been organising various ways of paying respects to the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country and after the Pulwama attack, I decided that I must do something that will ensure that their names live on and are remembered. I hope that this will increase the respect for these soldiers amongst the countrymen," he told TOI

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack fallout: Illegal Pakistanis living in Bikaner asked to leave within 48 hours

In the deadly terror attack in Pulwama, 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a suicide bomber on 14 February. The terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Gopal Saharan Bikaner youth tattooes martyrs' names

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp