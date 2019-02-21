Bikaner youth pays unique tribute to Pulwama martyrs, gets 71 names inked on his body

By Online Desk

Amid condolences pouring from across the globe after the recent terror attack in Pulwama, a youth from Rajasthan's Bikaner has paid a unique tribute to the martyrs.

Gopal Saharan, who is a member of the Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade in Bikaner, got the names of 71 martyrs tattooed across his back to pay homage to the departed souls and ensure that they are not forgotten.

The names include the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack and 31 others who were martyred elsewhere.

This boy, Gopal Saharan has tattooed the names of the fallen 42 C.R.P.F bravehearts #Pulwama on his back. I guess, no country in the world can threaten India, till the time we have this sort of spirit. pic.twitter.com/VVmGkjb4k2 — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) February 20, 2019

"We have been organising various ways of paying respects to the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country and after the Pulwama attack, I decided that I must do something that will ensure that their names live on and are remembered. I hope that this will increase the respect for these soldiers amongst the countrymen," he told TOI.

In the deadly terror attack in Pulwama, 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a suicide bomber on 14 February. The terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

