Pulwama attack: India to share new Pakistan dossier with countries supportive of its anti-terror position

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has prepared a new dossier in the wake of the Pulwama attack on Pakistan’s support to terrorist groups and terrorism, government officials said on Wednesday, adding the dossier will be handed over to all countries supportive of the Indian position in “exposing Pakistan’s lies”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met India’s envoys to the US, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ajay Bisaria and Ahmad Javed.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the three envoys were given the dossier which will be shared with Indian embassies.

India and Pakistan recalled their high commissioners for consultations as relations between the two countries soured following the Pulwama terror attack.

US President Donald Trump has also issued a strong statement on the attack and asked Pakistan to act against Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On Wednesday, New Zealand passed a resolution condemning the attack. More than 40 countries have issued similar statements.

France is expected to move a resolution to ensure Pakistan-based terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar is listed as a terrorist by the UN.

Azhar’s terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

At the forthcoming meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris, France is also expected to lobby to retain Pakistan on the “grey list”.

India has been reaching out to key countries to garner support for its case against Pakistan. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has met ambassadors of key countries, including the US, Britain, France, China and Russia.