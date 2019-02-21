Home Nation

Pulwama attack: India to share new Pakistan dossier with countries supportive of its anti-terror position

France is expected to move a resolution to ensure Pakistan-based terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar is listed as a terrorist by the UN.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria in New Delhi. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has prepared a new dossier in the wake of the Pulwama attack on Pakistan’s support to terrorist groups and terrorism, government officials said on Wednesday, adding the dossier will be handed over to all countries supportive of the Indian position in “exposing Pakistan’s lies”.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met India’s envoys to the US, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ajay Bisaria and Ahmad Javed.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the three envoys were given the dossier which will be shared with Indian embassies.

India and Pakistan recalled their high commissioners for consultations as relations between the two countries soured following the Pulwama terror attack.

US President Donald Trump has also issued a strong statement on the attack and asked Pakistan to act against Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On Wednesday, New Zealand passed a resolution condemning the attack. More than 40 countries have issued similar statements. 

France is expected to move a resolution to ensure Pakistan-based terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar is listed as a terrorist by the UN.

Azhar’s terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. 

At the forthcoming meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris, France is also expected to lobby to retain Pakistan on the “grey list”.

India has been reaching out to key countries to garner support for its case against Pakistan. Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has met ambassadors of key countries, including the US, Britain, France, China and Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp