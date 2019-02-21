Home Nation

Pune: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell after 16 hours

The NDRF team said the boy was rescued at around 9 am and is in good health.

The six-year-old boy who fell into a borewell near Manchar tehsil in Pune yesterday has been safely rescued after about 16 hrs of rescue operation. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: A six-year-old boy trapped in a 200 feet deep borewell in Pune district was rescued Thursday after a 16-hour-long operation involving police and disaster response personnel.

A crowd looked on as National Disaster Response Force and police officials carried six-year-old Ravi Pandit Bhil, who was stuck at a depth of 10 feet.

Ravi, son of a road construction worker, fell into the borewell Wednesday afternoon while playing near Thorandale village, 70 km from Pune. The NDRF team said the boy was rescued at around 9 am and is in good health.

"The operation was very critical and required meticulous planning to avoid any injury to the child," an NDRF official said. "The NDRF was successful in saving the child. Our team members worked painstakingly, never losing sight of the task. Happy and satisfied that the child is fine and could be rejoined with the family," the official said. 

