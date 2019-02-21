Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to offer prayers at Tirupati, address rally on Friday

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak out on the Special Category Status to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the Brahma Temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan in November where he performed a puja | twitter

By PTI

TIRUPATI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi will offer worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Friday, a senior party functionary said.

AICC Secretary C D Meyyappan told PTI that Gandhi will land at the Renigunta airport here in the afternoon Friday and reach the hills by road.

After offering worship, he will come down to address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, Meyyappan, who is also in charge of Andhra Pradesh, said Thursday.

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak out on the Special Category Status to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation, he said.

Thereafter Gandhi would fly back to New Delhi, he said. It was going to be Rahul Gandhi's maiden visit to the holy hills as President of the Congress, Meyyappan said.

He said in his capacity as AICC General Secretary Gandhi had visited the shrine.

