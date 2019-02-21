RPF increases personnel in Kashmir following Pulwama attack

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force has increased a company of its personnel in Kashmir following the terror attack in Pulwama to ensure the safety of train passengers and to protect railway property, a senior official of the force said Thursday.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"We had a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday where the decision was taken to increase the presence of RPF in the region," said RPF DG Arun Kumar.

"The chairman railway board also had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional RPF officers on the security of railways. It was decided that a company of RPF will be sent to Kashmir for additional security," he said.

While four companies of the RPF are already stationed in Kashmir, one more, with 125 personnel, will be airlifted from Jammu to the area, he said.

The RPF has also upgraded its all India security helpline number 182 to provide single point access to rail users in distress. Through this helpline number, 25,166 people were provided assistance last year.